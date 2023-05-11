Early Computer Art in the 50’s & 60’s

MusiColor was a mechanical and electronic system designed to be used by musicians. Sounds from their instruments were input via microphone and analysed for frequency, attack and rhythm. This input determined the output from various lights and pattern or colour wheels controlled by servo motors, with mappings that developed over time. If the input became repetitive, the system would adjust its output to generate more variety in the visual patterns.

As performers would adjust their playing in response to the visual output, Pask wrote, “the machine is designed to entrain the performer and to couple [them] into the system’’. Performers also felt they could train the machine to produce the sorts of patterns they preferred. [7]

It’s pretty nuts how advanced this piece was, in terms of technology and thinking around interaction. However it was perhaps before its time and, despite being exhibited in several different locations, it was plagued by technical issues and often struggled to suit its surroundings. It was “difficult or impossible to make genuine use of the system’’ and MusiColor was shelved in 1957. [7]