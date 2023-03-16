AI Generations: ChatGPT-3 vs ChatGPT-4 on Sol LeWitt’s Wall Drawings

I’ve seen other GPT-4 experiments where some people in the comments are saying that the human shouldn’t “help” the AI by correcting its mistakes or nudging it towards better choices. I do get that opinion when it comes to testing out AI, although it’s up to the person doing the experiment to decide how they want to go about it. Really though, the best results still come from collaborating with AI.

There are things ChatGPT is good at, like interpreting some vague instructions and quickly writing code to get us going, with really minimal effort. And there are things that humans are good at, like looking at the results and thinking about what to do next, iterating on the results and finding ways to improve it aesthetically. These skillsets go well together, and can create a satisfying and productive workflow.

It’s very possible that AI will become much better at the currently human parts of the collab as well. Even if/when it does, that doesn’t stop us doing them. People still hand knit even though there are knitting machines, paint even though there are cameras, and walk when they have nowhere to go.